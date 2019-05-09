Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Chemical Financial (CHFC) a $53.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chemical Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. FIG Partners upgraded Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of Chemical Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. 35,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,915. Chemical Financial has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

