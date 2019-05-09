Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 89099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

