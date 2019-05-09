Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18,823.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,258,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,058,000 after buying an additional 2,115,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $299,869,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,821,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,586,000 after buying an additional 1,194,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 25,785.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,321,000 after buying an additional 739,785 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $223.66 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

