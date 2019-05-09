Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Holdings Lessened by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 0.8% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 78.51% and a negative return on equity of 114.98%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

