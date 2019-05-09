Pigeoncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $678.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $317,530.00 and $678.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00032279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000365 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 2,552,351,256 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.