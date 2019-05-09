Phonecoin (PHON) Market Capitalization Hits $35,076.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. Phonecoin has a market cap of $35,076.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00310214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00916379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00139720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Phonecoin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 59,131,467 coins and its circulating supply is 58,731,217 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

