Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Receives GBX 774.20 Average PT from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.20 ($10.12).

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 694 ($9.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 674.10 ($8.81) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $22.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($42,859.01).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

