PHI Token (PHI) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, PHI Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $937,372.00 and $34,470.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00313766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00920995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00138783 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004687 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.