Petrus Resources Ltd (PRQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.06 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Petrus Resources in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of PRQ stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,823. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

