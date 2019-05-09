Petrofac (PFC) PT Raised to GBX 539

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 539 ($7.04) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petrofac to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 614.25 ($8.03).

Get Petrofac alerts:

LON PFC opened at GBX 430.70 ($5.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 376.40 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 679 ($8.87).

In other news, insider Ayman Asfari purchased 105,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £497,025 ($649,451.20).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.