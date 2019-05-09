Perspecta (PRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Perspecta has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO John Kavanaugh purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $50,549.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,839.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,970 shares of company stock worth $450,567.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perspecta by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 914,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

