Performance Food Group (PFGC) Posts Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
