Performance Food Group (PFGC) Posts Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $277,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,097.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $426,860.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,505.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,609 shares of company stock worth $1,026,605. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

