Perennial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

