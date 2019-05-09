Pendal Group Ltd Has $584,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,071,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,921,000 after acquiring an additional 470,496 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

