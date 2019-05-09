Paypex (PAYX) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Paypex token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paypex has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $20,928.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00318610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00968819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00142419 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

