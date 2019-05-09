Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,521.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $541,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,822.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,521 shares of company stock worth $29,966,837. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paypal from $990.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.07 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

