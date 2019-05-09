Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,538,369.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $860,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,671 shares of company stock worth $14,022,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

