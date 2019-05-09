Party City Holdco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,835 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,374% compared to the typical volume of 640 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 166.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 65.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,901,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,901,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,782 shares during the period.

NYSE PRTY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $805.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.54 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

