Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 521 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,141.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $117.99.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

