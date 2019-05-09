Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Shares of CM stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/park-avenue-securities-llc-purchases-new-position-in-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm.html.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.