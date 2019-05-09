Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,616.67 ($86.46).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($90.81) price objective (down from GBX 8,530 ($111.46)) on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($90.81) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,800 ($88.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,160 ($80.49) per share, with a total value of £43,120 ($56,343.92).

Shares of PPB stock traded down GBX 188 ($2.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,012 ($78.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a 52 week low of GBX 5,390 ($70.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,180 ($119.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 133 ($1.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $67.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Paddy Power Betfair’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

