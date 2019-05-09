PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post sales of $293.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $301.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 498,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,469. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.