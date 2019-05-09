Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (BKM) Senior Officer Sells C$18,750.00 in Stock

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (CVE:BKM) Senior Officer Ruth Swan sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,905.

Ruth Swan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Ruth Swan sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock opened at C$3.91 on Thursday. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.40.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

