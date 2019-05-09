P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $58.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 215 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PTSI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
