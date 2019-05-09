Oxycoin (OXY) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $52,925.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00078683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 927,887,974 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

