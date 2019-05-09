ORS Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ORS)

ORS Group (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ORS Group has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9,491.00 worth of ORS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ORS Group has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One ORS Group token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.13 or 0.09025361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001413 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ORS Group Token Profile

ORS Group is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. ORS Group’s total supply is 557,670,520 tokens. The official message board for ORS Group is medium.com/@ORS_Fabio . The official website for ORS Group is www.orsgroup.io . ORS Group’s official Twitter account is @ORS_ICO

ORS Group Token Trading

ORS Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

