Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $748,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 363.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,866,029. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

