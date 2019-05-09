ORIX (IX) Announces Earnings Results

ORIX (NYSE:IX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($2.87), Morningstar.com reports. ORIX had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Shares of IX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 16,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,474. ORIX has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Get ORIX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ORIX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

WARNING: “ORIX (IX) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/orix-ix-announces-earnings-results.html.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.