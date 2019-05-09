OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Stake Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,576,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,918,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 352.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,774 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,395. The company has a market cap of $605.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

