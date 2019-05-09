Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,737 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.47.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

