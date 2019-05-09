Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,868 Shares of Weibo Corp (WB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 87.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Weibo by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

