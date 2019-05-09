Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 557.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $414,025.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

