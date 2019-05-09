Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $199.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the highest is $205.80 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $181.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $800.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $821.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $832.46 million, with estimates ranging from $812.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,428,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,754,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,460,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.