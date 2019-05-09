Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $38.27 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 467,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 54,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,765,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,684,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,928,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $698,354.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,826.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/obermeyer-wood-investment-counsel-lllp-has-38-27-million-holdings-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.