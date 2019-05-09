Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 73.31%. The business had revenue of $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. National Securities raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $100,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 83,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $440,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/oaktree-specialty-lending-corp-ocsl-to-issue-0-10-quarterly-dividend.html.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.