Nucor Co. (NUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Nucor reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after buying an additional 764,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,465,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,162,000 after buying an additional 192,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,600,000 after buying an additional 500,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after buying an additional 506,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Nucor has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

