Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Insider William F. Doyle Sells 64,316 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider William F. Doyle sold 64,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,061,441.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,605 shares in the company, valued at $40,107,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William F. Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, William F. Doyle sold 29,966 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,354,762.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 625,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.73. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 3.04.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

