Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.40-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NCLH opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.92.

In related news, insider Harry Sommer sold 31,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,712,901.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $162,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,393,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,584 shares of company stock worth $5,803,853 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/norwegian-cruise-line-nclh-releases-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.