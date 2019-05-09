Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 3.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,310,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,882. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $584,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,117 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $162,157.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,853. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

