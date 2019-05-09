Northern Trust (NTRS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.92.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,206,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,014,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 538,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,033,000 after buying an additional 105,604 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 71,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

