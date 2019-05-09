Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 18,051 Cellectis SA (CLLS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 24,158.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $820.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.77. Cellectis SA has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 362.48%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis SA will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

