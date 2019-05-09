Northern Trust Corp Has $265,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/northern-trust-corp-has-265000-position-in-schwab-us-small-cap-etf-scha.html.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.