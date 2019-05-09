Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NHYDY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.80. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.