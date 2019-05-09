Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.80. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.