Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.
OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.