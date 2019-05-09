Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.