Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAT. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 300,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 190,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,839,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $313.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

