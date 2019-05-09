NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Director Sells $138,800.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Michael J. Embler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NMI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NMI by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in NMI by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NMI by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NMI by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 445,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

