Newmark Group (NMRK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,785. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.72 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

