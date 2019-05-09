New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,467.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,577,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,723 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $103,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $148,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $1,287,777. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NJR opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $866.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

