New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 131,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.21%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

