Neuronetics (STIM) vs. Antares Pharma (ATRS) Critical Contrast

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 1 3.20

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.07%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 63.11%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics N/A N/A N/A Antares Pharma -7.91% -19.98% -7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and Antares Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million 5.59 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -6.02 Antares Pharma $63.55 million 7.57 -$6.51 million ($0.04) -74.00

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

